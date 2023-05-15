Charles Edward Greene, 74, of Crimora, passed away Thursday, May 11, 2023. He was born July 17, 1948, and was a son of Charles Jr. and Catherine (Coleman) Greene.
Charles retired from the U.S. Navy. He later went on to work various jobs in the community including Tenneco, FedEx, and Wal-Mart. He was a member of Peoples Baptist Church in Virginia and Calvary Baptist Church in Sicily. He enjoyed traveling to Italy.
Charles was united in marriage to Grazia (Rando) Greene, who survives.
Charles is also survived by children, Catrina Greene, David Greene, and Michael Greene and wife, Geneva; siblings, Brenda Chambers, Gunner Hosey, Jimmy Hosey, Carol Adams, Ronnie Greene, Phillip Greene, and Barbara Trumbo; and grandchildren, Jack Greene and Oliva Raulerson-Greene.
A service celebrating Charles' life was held Saturday, May 13, 2023, at 2 p.m. at Johnson Funeral and Cremation Service in Grottoes with Pastor Jay Hanger officiating. Burial will be at Culpeper National Cemetery 1 p.m. Monday, May 15.
Online condolences may be shared with the family at johnsonfs.com.
