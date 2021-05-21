Charles Edward Whetzel Sr.
Charles Edward Whetzel Sr., 80, of Harrisonburg, peacefully passed away on Wednesday, May 19, 2021, after a long battle with Parkinson’s Disease and Dementia at Virginia Mennonite Retirement Communities.
Mr. Whetzel was born on Aug. 13, 1940, in Moorefield, W.Va., and was preceded in death by the mother of his children, Joan Whetzel.
Charlie was raised in West Virginia and served in the Army from 1963 to 1965, then taking a job in Northern Virginia with the Department of Motor Vehicles when he got out of the service. He soon transferred to the Harrisonburg office and served as manager, retiring in 2002. Charlie was voted by the Commonwealth of Virginia General Assembly, an award-winning employee of the Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles for 35 outstanding years of service. He received numerous other awards throughout the years for Employee of the Year, great customer service, leadership and dedication.
Not only was Charlie a dedicated employee at the DMV, he also owned and operated Charlie Whetzel Auctioneer and volunteered at the Rockingham County Fair Grounds all at the same time. He spent a lot of hours at the fairgrounds wearing numerous hats, from volunteering parking cars to selling tickets; being the top fundraiser for many projects or upgrades needed; and serving on the fair board and as fair president. With all of his dedication, the entrance road to the fairgrounds was rightfully named Charlie Whetzel Drive. With everything that he did, he still found time to operate his auctioneering business auctioning off real estate and personal property, as well as going hunting with his boys. He loved to watch golf, Tiger Woods specifically, and thoroughly enjoyed the Masters. In 2009, he and his son went to Augusta National to check off a bucket list item, he enjoyed it so much that they went again in 2019.
He is survived by his sons, Gregory Charles Whetzel and husband, Ken Woods, Karl Edward Whetzel and wife, Julie, and Charles E. Whetzel II and wife, Erin; granddaughters, Reagan and Avery Whetzel, as well as numerous extended family members and many friends.
A memorial service will be conducted at 4 p.m. Sunday, May 23, 2021, at Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg with The Rev. Kevin Daggett officiating. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Facial coverings and distancing will be required for the health of others.
Charlie was very social and it was difficult for him with the pandemic not being able to see and talk with all of his family and friends. His family would like to thank the staff and caregivers at VMRC for all that they do and for stepping in and being like a second family to him during the pandemic.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Rockingham County Fair Association, 4808 South Valley Pike, Harrisonburg, VA 22801 or Boys and Girls Club of Harrisonburg and Rockingham County, 620 Simms Ave., Harrisonburg, VA 22802.
Condolences may be shared at kygers.com.
