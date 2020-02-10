Charles Elwood Whitmore
Charles Elwood Whitmore, 72, of Mount Crawford, passed away Friday, Feb. 7, 2020, at his home. Elwood was born in Harrisonburg on June 18, 1947, a son of Mary Margaret (Wheelbarger) Whitmore of Penn Laird and the late Stanley Hartman Whitmore.
After graduating from JMU, Elwood served in the U.S. Army as a Lieutenant during Vietnam. He would later retire from Degesch America in Weyers Cave, where he served as a vice president of Finance and Operations. He was a member of Covenant Presbyterian Church in Harrisonburg and enjoyed spending time with family, traveling, gardening, the outdoors, and sleeping in late.
On Aug. 5, 1978, he was united in marriage to Mary Lou (Fisher) Whitmore, who survives.
Elwood is also survived by a daughter, Dr. Maria Smith and husband, Evan, of Fishersville; a son, Dr. Jeremy Whitmore and wife, Sarah, of Elkton; siblings, Warren Whitmore and wife, Carolyn, of Dayton, Donna Hill and husband, Lynn, of Harrisonburg, and Marvin Whitmore and wife, Melinda, of Rockingham; and six grandchildren, Caiden Whitmore, Judah Smith, Micah Smith, Carson Whitmore, Asher Smith and Evangeline Smith.
Family and friends may visit Johnson Funeral Service in Bridgewater at anytime Monday, Feb. 10, 2020, where the casket will be open.
A memorial service will be conducted at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 12, at Covenant Presbyterian Church in Harrisonburg with Burruss McCombe and Steve Draper officiating. Burial will be private.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Covenant Presbyterian Church, 546 W. Mosby Road, Harrisonburg, VA 22801, Bridgewater Rescue Squad, PO Box 268, Bridgewater, VA 22812, and/or The Doorways (VCU Hospitality house), 612 E. Marshall St., Richmond, VA 23219.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.