Charles G. Arnold, passed away on Monday, Aug. 10, 2020, in Penn Laird, Virginia. He is survived by his wife of 65 years, Sheila; their children, Kevin E. Arnold and wife, Susan, of Harrisonburg, Virginia, Brian C. Arnold of Harrisonburg, Virginia, Keith H. Arnold and wife, Hayley, of Hudson, Ohio, and daughter, Kathleen M. Preston and husband, Dave, of Chesterfield, Virginia, and five grandchildren, Jessica Arnold, Charles Preston, Mary Preston, Ryan Arnold and Helen Arnold.
He was preceded in death by his son, Bruce Arnold (1963–2011), and a brother, John C. Arnold.
Charles was born April 3, 1927, in Woodhaven, New York.
He went into the Navy in 1945 serving a year in Japan after World War II. He then went on to Springfield College in Springfield, Massachusetts and completed his B.S. and M.S. degrees. He commenced his teaching and coaching careers at Horace Mann School and Albany Academy both located in New York.
In 1955, he married Sheila Hayes Arnold, his wife of 65 years, and began his college teaching and coaching career at V.M.I. in Lexington, Virginia, where the spent the next eleven years. His teams there won eight Southern Conference Championships and he was named the league coach of the year six times. His career in the military school earned him an “Introduction into the V.M.I. Sports Hall of Fame”.
He moved onto New England and headed aquatic programs at both the Universities of New Hampshire and Rhode Island before returning to Virginia, this time to James Madison University, where he taught and established a men’s swimming team. He guided his JMU squad to the programs first conference title and being named the Colonial Athletic Associations “Coach of the Year”.
For the community outside of JMU, he provided the “Charlie Arnold Swim School”, which over the years taught countless numbers of children and adults to swim.
He was active in the National Y.M.C.A. swimming program. In 1979, he edited “The Aquatic Safety and Lifesaving Program” manual used in Y.M.C.A.’s throughout the country. He retired in 1992, having completed forty years of teaching and coaching swimming.
He was a member of Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church.
A private ceremony and burial will be held at East Lawn Memorial Gardens on Tuesday, Aug. 18, 2020.
In keeping with COVID-19 restrictions and guidelines, face covering will be required and social distancing encouraged.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church, Social Ministry Service.
Condolences may be shared at kygers.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.