Charles “Tootie” Geil passed away peacefully at home into the arms of his Lord and Savior on Aug. 7, 2023, at age 95. He was a wonderful husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather who held enduring affection for his family and friends.
Tootie was born in Harrisonburg on Jan. 6, 1928, to David “Newt” and Frances Bazzle Geil.
He grew up during the Depression years, and as is typical of the Greatest Generation, he valued God, country, and duty. He interrupted his career in semiprofessional baseball with the Valley Baseball League to serve in the U.S. Army during the Korean War. Tootie was very proud to have served his country and in characteristic modest manner shared by so many of those men and women, says he just did what he was asked to do. He was a longtime VFW member, and patriotic holidays were always celebrated with family, a few burgers on the grill, and prayers for our military.
On June 17, 1950, he married his sweetheart and love of his life, Lois Early, while in high school. They were married for 73 years. She survives him along with their two children, Stephen Geil and wife, Loretta, and Karen Geil Coleman and husband, Michael; granddaughters, Katherine Prichard Cavey and husband, Matt, and Allisa Geil Bartley and significant other, Emitt Shifflett; great-grandchildren, Charlotte and Olivia Cavey, Brayden Bartley and Isabella Shifflett. He is also survived by his younger brother, Robert Lynn Geil of Orlando, Fla.
In 1946, he graduated from Harrisonburg High School, attended Shenandoah College in Dayton and graduated from Bridgewater College in 1950. After teaching and coaching, five different teams, football, baseball, softball, men and women’s basketball at New Market High School, for one year. Tootie spent most of his working career as a Chemist at Merck. He retired after 33 years and has enjoyed many Merck Retiree Annual get-togethers since then. He often said that upon retiring, he did not know how he found the “time” to go to work.
Tootie was a gifted athlete and avid sports fan all his life. He played football, baseball and basketball at Harrisonburg High School and was inducted into the 2nd class of the HHS Athletic Hall of Fame. While in college, he played baseball and basketball. He then played baseball with the Valley Baseball League for nine years, and after his baseball-playing days were over, he served as officer of the VBL for 42 years.
In 2016, he was honored to be chosen for the Inaugural Valley Baseball Hall of Fame. In their earlier retired years, he and Lois played golf locally and all up and down the southeast. He and Lois were instrumental in the formation of Lakeview Golf course, where he served as president for three years and on the board of directors for 15 years. He and Lois attended hundreds of JMU men’s and women’s basketball games. More recently, he and Steve could be found together catching both JMU baseball and softball games at the same time. Tootie also enjoyed gardening, golf and fishing.
Tootie was a member of B.P.O.E. No.450 for many years, and a regular volunteer for its community service activities including Christmas baskets and summer camps; He was also a member of Myers-Hodges VFW No. 8644 in Bridgewater. He and Lois are members of the Otterbein United Methodist Church in Harrisonburg. He will be profoundly missed by his earthly family.
The family will receive friends 6-8 p.m. Monday, Aug. 14, 2023, at Lindsey Funeral Home in Harrisonburg. The casket will be closed.
A funeral service will be held 11 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 15, at Otterbein United Methodist Church with the Rev. Adam Blagg officiating. Burial will be private at a later date.
Memorial contributions may be made to B.P.O.E. No. 450, Service Projects, 482 South Main St., Harrisonburg, VA 22801.
Online condolences and fond memories may be sent to the family by visiting www.lindseyfuneralhomes.com.
