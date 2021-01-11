Charles Henry Roudabush, 93, a lifelong resident of Shenandoah, passed away Friday, Jan. 8, 2021.
He was born Nov. 12, 1927, in the Grove Hill area of Shenandoah, and was the son of the late Mervie Edward and Elizabeth Mowbray Roudabush.
Charles graduated from Shenandoah High School in 1946. He was a Master Sergeant in the U.S. Army for 30 years before retiring. He loved to butcher, fish, tell stories from his time in the Army and he loved his family.
His wife, Frieda Roudabush, preceded him in death.
He is survived by his sisters, Charmaine Brown of Stanardsville, Gloria Griffith of Luray, Jeanne Clements of Greenville, Becky Greene of Winchester and Patricia Whitmore of Broadway; special niece, Diane Bosserman, with whom he resided for the last five plus years, and her significant other, Robert Painter of Shenandoah; special nephew, Colin “Buddy” Roudabush Jr. and wife, Juanita, of Shenandoah; special niece, Teresa Painter and husband, Butch, of Shenandoah; special great-nieces and nephew, Brandon Bosserman and wife, Meagan, of Shenandoah, and Kara Bosserman of Shenandoah, Tabatha Lessley of Grottoes, and Tiffany Painter of Shenandoah; great-great-nieces, Montgomery and Maclyn Bosserman, both of Shenandoah and Alexis Painter of Luray; and numerous nieces and nephews.
In addition to his wife and parents, he was preceded in death by brothers, James Calvin Roudabush and Colin K. Roudabush Sr.; and sisters, Charlotte Good and Caroline Roudabush.
All services will be private.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Page County Animal Shelter, 1261 Goodrich Road, Stanley, VA 22851.
Lindsey-Kyger Funeral Home in Shenandoah is handling arrangements. You are encouraged to visit www.lindseykygerfuneralhome.com and send condolences to the family.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.