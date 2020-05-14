Charles Henry Blake, 83, of Harrisonburg, passed away Wednesday, May 13, 2020, at Sentara RMH Medical Center. He was born in Chicago, Ill., on Sept. 21, 1936, the second son of Donald Prouse Blake and Elizabeth Bohn Blake.
Charles completed high school at Admiral Farragut Academy and continued his studies at Davidson College. He then interrupted his education to serve in the United States Marine Corps. Following his military service, he earned a B.A. and a M.S. from Florida State University. He spent most of his adult life in St. Petersburg, Fla., where he worked as a college professor and in state and local government in a variety of roles. He finished his career in public service as a state contract manager for Florida Children’s Medical Services. He had a great passion for music, dance, learning, and conversation that sustained him throughout his life.
He was preceded in death by his parents, by his brother, Don, and by his third wife of 27 years, June.
Charles is survived by his son, Charles Henry Blake II; his stepson, Richard Anglin; his grandchildren, Heather Anglin, Benjamin Blake and Samantha Blake; his nephew, David Blake; and his niece, Deborah Stryker.
A memorial service will be held later this summer when his remains will be interred next to those of his wife, Clara June Blake, in Bay Pines National Cemetery in Florida.
