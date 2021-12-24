Charles Herbert “Mouse” Wilson, 81, died Friday, Dec. 17, 2021, in Augusta County, Va.
Charles was a native of Isle of Wight County, Va. His career started by serving in the United States Army for nine years and he retired from the City of Harrisonburg, Parks & Recreation Department. He was a member of the Mt. Crawford United Methodist Church and the son of the late Leah Crowley and Charles Cecil Wilson, Smithfield, Va.
Charles is survived by his wife of 56 years, Betty Rowland Wilson; son, Chuck Wilson (Cathy) of McGaheysville, Va., and daughter, Sheila W. Reese of Weyers Cave. Charles is also survived by three grandchildren, Cassi, Ian and Kellen (Carrie); five great-grandchildren, Shylee, Alexa, Kaide, Collins, and Aiden; and two sisters, Barbara “Dolly” Richardson and Mary Penn "Penny" Wilson, both of Smithfield.
Charles was predeceased in death by his brother, Carroll T. Wilson.
A memorial service will be held in the New Year.
