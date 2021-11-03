Charles Ivan Good
Charles Ivan Good, 94, of Mount Sidney, passed away Sunday, Oct. 31, 2021, at his home.
He was born in Augusta County on July 31, 1927, and was a son of the late Charles William and Clara Ellen (Link) Good.
Ivan retired from the U.S. Postal Service in 1983 and was a lifelong farmer. He was a member of Salem Evangelical Lutheran Church. He served his country in the U.S. Army during WWII.
He was united in marriage on April 20, 1957, to Wilma Lee (Ware) Good.
Surviving, in addition to his wife, are his son, David Good of Mount Sidney; two grandsons, Charles Benjamin Good and William Jacob Good; sister, Agnes Powell of Harrisonburg; and son-in-law, Eddie Siron of Stuarts Draft.
He was preceded in death by his daughter, Willa Christine Siron; brother, Martin Luther Good Sr. and wife, Martha; and two sisters, Danie Wise and husband, Eugene, and Adele Coakley and husband, Richard, and brother-in-law, Roy Powell.
A graveside service will be held at 10:00 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021, at Salem Evangelical Lutheran Church Cemetery with The Rev. Derek Boggs officiating.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Salem Evangelical Lutheran Church, 417 Salem Church Road, PO Box 38, Mount Sidney, VA 24467.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.johnsonfs.com.
