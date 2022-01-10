Charles Lee McGlamary, 86, died at home on Jan. 5, 2022. Charlie was born on Sept. 6, 1935, in Damascus, Va. He was the son of the late Frank McGlamary and Marie Dolinger McGlamary.
Charlie grew up in the coal towns of southwest Virginia and West Virginia. He joined the U.S. Air Force in 1955 where he proudly served as an air policeman until July 1958. Upon discharge, he attended college before moving to Indiana to work in the steel mills for a short time. He then settled in Bethesda, Md., near his mother and sisters, where he worked for Giant Food Company until he retired in 1995.
On July 3, 1976, he married Marcia M. Smith. For the next 45 years together, they took pleasure in raising their children, camping, traveling, and cruising. He also enjoyed taking care of his beloved yard, sports (especially Redskins football and Yankees baseball), singing in the church choir, and being active in the Joy Group at the Church of the Nazarene. In 2004, he moved to the beautiful Shenandoah Valley to enjoy his retirement with family and friends.
He is survived by his wife, Marcia, and four children, Deborah Corley and her husband, Dennis, of Knoxville, Tenn., Michael McGlamary and his wife, Rayann, of Frederick, Md., Jason McGlamary and his wife, Allison, of Newark, Del., and Kevin McGlamary and his wife, Julia, of Mount Airy, Md. He is survived by 10 grandchildren (Davis, Caroline, Lily, Cameron, Hayden, Owen, Dylan, Elena, Ella, and Harrison); one great-grandchild; 19 nieces and nephews and 24 great-nieces and great-nephews. Also surviving are two sisters, Melba McGlamary of Bluefield, Va., and Julia Hays of Moneta, Va. He was preceded in death by his sister, Betty Mayberry and her husband, Clarence, of Kensington, Md.
Burial will be at Eastlawn Memorial Gardens on Jan. 22, 2022 at 2 p.m. Memorial service immediately following at Church of the Nazarene in Harrisonburg, Va.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Mission Central-Equipment for caring, PO Box 2026, Harrisonburg, VA 22801 or Valley Program for Aging Services, 975 South High St., Harrisonburg, VA 22801.
Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.kygers.com.Arrangements entrusted to Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg, Va.
