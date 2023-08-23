Charles Lewis Carrier Jr., 73, of Fort Defiance, Va., died Sunday, Aug. 20, 2023, at Staunton Post Acute and Rehab in Staunton.
Born in Harrisonburg, Va. on Jan. 2, 1950, he was the son of the late Charles L. Carrier Sr., Ruth Carrier and Mildred Baugher. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Sylvia Dull Carrier; a granddaughter, Heather Shifflett; and a sister, Sandy Carrier.
Mr. Carrier proudly served our country in the United States Army and was a 26-year employee of Don Largent Roofing.
He is survived by his children, Penny Shifflett and her husband, Ronal, Charlie Carrier and his wife, Chanda, and Megan Hughes and her husband, Adam; the mother of his children, Cheryl McGirr; a stepdaughter, Susan Carter and her husband, Jon; grandchildren, Brittany Sukhov, Brandon Shifflett, Austin Carrier, Steven Carrier, Nicholas Dellinger, Zachary Carrier and Chase Hughes; great-grandchildren, Riley Sukhov, Sofia Sukhov and Alex Sukhov; brothers and sisters, Crystalle Chalk, Landon Carrier, Allen Carrier, Melissa Welch and Bobbi Bailey and numerous nieces and nephews.
A graveside service will be conducted at 11 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 24, 2023, at Mount Olivet Cemetery with Pastor Jimmy Kite officiating. The family requests that casual attire be worn. There will be no public viewing.
Condolences may be shared at kygers.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.