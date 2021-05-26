Charles Lionel Price, 95, of Stanley, died Saturday, May 22, 2021. He was born May 18, 1926, in Page County and was the son of the late Andrew Dewey Price and Julia Griffith Price.
In addition to his mom and dad, he was preceded in death by a daughter, Janie Elizabeth Price; a sister, Elizabeth Sinclair; and two brothers, Albert Price and Avery Price.
Charles was a member of Newport Church of the Brethren in Shenandoah. He served in the United States Navy during WW2. He enjoyed fishing, hunting, bowling, cornhole, gardening, and pitching horseshoes; horseshoes were his favorite. He was the state champion horseshoe pitcher in 1969. He was also in the World Horseshoe Pitchers Hall of Fame.
On Oct. 27, 1951, he married Hilda Mae Price, who survives. In addition to his wife, he is survived by son, Timmy Price and wife, Kim, of Stanley; two grandsons, Joshua Price and fiancée, Nikki Pence of Shenandoah and Matthew Price and girlfriend, Taylor Stoneberger of Stanley; great-granddaughter, Olivia Price of Shenandoah; as well as numerous nieces and nephews.
A memorial service will be held 11 a.m. Thursday, May 27, 2021, at Newport Church of the Brethren in Shenandoah with Pastor Duane Painter officiating. Burial to follow at the church cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Stanley Fire Department, 190 E. Main St., Stanley, VA 22851.
Facial coverings and social distancing will be required for the health of others.
Condolences may be shared at kygers.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.