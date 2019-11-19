Charles Louis Shormann Sr.
Charles Louis Shormann Sr., 87, of Shenandoah, Va., passed away Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019, at his home.
Mr. Shormann was born March 25, 1932, in Shelton, Neb., and was the son of the late Elmer Ernest and Ruth Isabelle Puttergill Shormann. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a daughter, Cheryl Reynolds; a brother, Clarence Shormann; brothers-in-law, Charles Leuken and Ben Oliver; as well as a son-in-law, Eugene Johnson.
Mr. Shormann served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War. He had a longstanding career with the City of Baltimore Police Department until retirement in 1990. He, along with his wife, relocated to Page County, Va., where he was employed with Central Security until 2005. Charles enjoyed hunting and working a big garden. He had a great love for his family and always had an open home for others.
He is survived by his wife of 66 years, Katherine Roberts Shormann; a son, Charles Shormann Jr. and wife, Doreen; three daughters, Debra Johnson, Vickie Kibler and husband, Wayne, and Connie Copeland; sisters, Delene Leuken, Doris Oliver and Shirley Todd; 14 grandchildren; 20 great-grandchildren (including two raised in the home, Tiffany Bartel and Michelle Ford); and two great-great-grandchildren.
A funeral service, conducted by the Rev. Richard Roberts and Pastor James Kite, will be 10 a.m. Friday, Nov. 22, 2019, at Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg. Interment will follow at Eastlawn Memorial Gardens.
The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 21, at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Shenandoah Volunteer Rescue Squad, 544 Fourth St., Shenandoah, VA 22849.
Condolences may be shared at www.kygers.com.
