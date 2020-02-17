Charles Thomas Henton
Charles Thomas Henton, 72, of Penn Laird, passed away Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020. A son of the late Mary Elizabeth Henton, he was born Nov. 2, 1947, in Harrisonburg.
Tommy attended Harrisonburg High School and served in the United States Army during Vietnam. He was employed with Rockingham Tree Company and later worked for Hopkins Construction out of Northern Virginia. Tommy’s favorite pastimes were attending and hosting yard sales and reading.
Surviving are his companion of over 30 years, Joan Koch Eger; sisters, Connie Fadley of Harrisonburg, Judy Hensley of Penn Laird and Toni Sanders of Lacey Spring; brother, Bobby Henton of Harrisonburg; stepdaughters, Jessica Lantz and husband, Bradley, of Grottoes and Janel Gibbons and husband, Jeff, of Bensalem, Pa.; four stepgrandchildren; many nieces and nephews and close friend, Jerry Dubose.
In addition to his mother, he was preceded in death by a brother, Donnie Henton.
The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020, at Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
Pastor Wayne Wright will conduct a graveside service at 1 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020, at Fellowship Community Cemetery, Fellowship Road, North of Harrisonburg.
Tommy will be remembered as a good-hearted soul and greatly missed by everyone who called him rascal.
Condolences may be shared at www.kygers.com.
