Charlie S. Mills Jr.
Charlie Shotwell Mills Jr., 82, of Stanley, went to be with his Savior on Saturday, July 1, 2023, at Page Memorial Hospital.
He was born Nov. 17, 1940, in Culpeper and was a son of the late Charlie Shotwell Mills Sr. and Viola Mae Nicholson Mills.
On May 18, 1961, he married Lenna Paulette Crosby Mills of Haymarket, Va., who preceded him in death.
On Jan. 1, 2005, he married Cheryl Lynn Dahmer Mills of Franklin, W.Va. She also precedes him in death along with a brother, James Nicholson; three sisters, Frances Bealle, Irene Kosco and Florine Kibler; and a grandson, Cody S. Brown.
He is survived by a son, Bernard “Bernie” Mills and wife, Cathy, of Stanley; a daughter, LaDonna “Dee” Sampson and husband, Keith, of Shenandoah; two brothers, Robert and A.W. Mills; three grandchildren, Shianna Brown Seal and husband, Corey, Anna Mills Carson and husband, James, and Matthew Mills and wife, Bailey; and three great-grandchildren, Mason Seal, Ava Seal and Malachi Carson, all of Stanley.
Charlie was a residential and business contractor and was the owner/operator of Chaulk-Line Remodeling, a former Page County Building inspector, farmer and avid outdoorsmen. He was a Vietnam War veteran of the United States Army, where he was decorated with prestigious awards. He was a faithful member of Shepard’s Chapel in Gravette, Ark., and a true follower of our Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ.
Services are planned for a later date.
