Our beloved husband and father, Chester Bowman, passed away on Sunday, Oct. 16, 2022, at age 92. He was preceded in death by his parents, Luther Daniel Bowman and Loulie Mary Webster Bowman; stepmother, Annie Mitchell Bowman; four brothers, Ray Samuel, Archer Webster, Joseph Harlan and James Orville and two sisters, Estelle Bowman Craig and Barbara Bowman Hopkins.
He is survived by his wife of 66 years, Eleanor Lockridge Bowman of Bridgewater, Va.; children, Michael and Lisa (wife) of Rockingham, Va., Roger of Bridgewater, Va., and Susan and long-time partner in life, Robert Schafer of Phoenixville, Pa. His grandchildren and great-granddaughter are Brandon (grandson; Michael) and Katie Bowman of Leesburg, Va., and Eden Green (granddaughter; Michael) and her daughter, Evelyn (great-granddaughter) of Staunton, Va. He is additionally survived by his sister, Wanda Crickenberger (husband, Tommy) of Salem, Va., and brother, Mitchell Bowman (wife, Bobbie) of Fincastle, Va., and brother and sister-in-law, John and Doris Lockridge of New Hope, Va.; as well as many dozens of nieces, nephews and their children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren.
Born and raised in Boones Mill, Va., he helped his family on their farm and with his father’s chicken egg and chicks operation. After graduating from high school, he worked at the Brethren Service Center in New Windsor, Md. While there, he was asked to join a group as one of the “Sea-Going Cowboys.” That program collected cattle contributed by farmers across the nation for shipment to Europe to help re-build their cattle herds, which were devastated in the recently-concluded World War II. Chester worked onboard a freighter converted to cattle boat as it sailed across the Atlantic Ocean and Mediterranean Sea to Italy. He took advantage of his three-month stay in Italy for travel around the country with some of his shipmates. This trip provided the grist for many stories in his later years, which he thoroughly enjoyed re-telling.
Following that period, he entered Bridgewater College, where he majored in Biology as well as running track and cross-country for the legendary coach and biology professor Doc Jopson. Staying at Bridgewater for two years, he then took a year off to work in Chicago and New Paris, Ind., where his oldest brother worked in a creamery. Chester regaled his family with many stories of work in the creamery and of assisting in the construction of his brother’s house.
Returning to Bridgewater after that year away proved to be momentous, for it was then that he met his future bride, Eleanor. In addition, they met and developed life-long friendships with many other students. After graduating from college, he was drafted into the U.S. Army, entering as a non-combatant. Following Basic Training he was assigned to the Valley Forge, Pa. Army Hospital. He was able to visit the site of the former hospital on a trip with his son in 2015. In June 1956, he and Eleanor were married, beginning their 66 plus years together. He was discharged from the Army later that summer. Finding a job as a Sanitarian for the Arlington County, Va. Health Department, he and his wife moved to Purcellville, Va. He enjoyed telling people that at that time, there was one (1) stoplight on his daily commute along State Route 7 from Purcellville all the way to Arlington. One stoplight...drive that route now and see what you find.
The couple then moved briefly to Falls Church, Va. and then to Fairfax. By this time they had started a family which soon grew to two sons and a daughter. Moving to Vienna, they spent the next 36 years there raising their family. Chester was a very active member of the Oakton Church of the Brethren and served as Treasurer for a period. In 1969, he became the Director of the Fairfax County Health Department Laboratory. Under his leadership, the lab became the busiest county/state lab in the Commonwealth with the exception of the Central Lab in Richmond and was widely known for its expertise in rabies diagnosis and water and illegal drug testing and analyis. He retired at the end of a very successful career in public health in 1995 and took up many projects around the house, bicycling, and enjoying his three young grandchildren.
Following Eleanor’s retirement in 1998, the couple purchased a short-term retirement and vacation home at Massanutten, which was hugely enjoyed by their entire immediate and extended family, serving as a meeting place for many family gatherings throughout the years they owned it. During his retirement years, Chester and Eleanor were able to take many trips around the U.S. and also traveled internationally with the Bridgewater College Chorale and Choir on tours led by Mennonite Your Way, greatly enjoying each and every one.
The years 2000-2001 saw the building of their current home in Bridgewater. As it turned out, the Bridgewater Church of the Brethren built on land immediately adjacent to their back yard, a fortuitous setting that allowed them to be even more active in church responsibilities and activities due to their proximity. During his years in Bridgewater, Chester expended the community service roles he had enjoyed since his young adulthood. He was active in the Bridgewater Ruritan Club, participated in a volunteer stream and river water sampling program coordinated by the VA Department of Environmental Quality, assisted in maintenance of the church’s refugee House, served as Chairman of the church Board, and served on the operating and oversight Boards of the Bridgewater Retirement Community.
Chester leaves a legacy that demonstrates the importance of family, friends, faith and service to others that sets a meaningful example for us. There is no question that upon his passing from this earth and his entry into Heaven, he heard these words: “Well done, good and faithful servant.”
A memorial service celebrating Chester’s life will be held at 2:00 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 27, 2022, at Bridgewater Church of the Brethren with the Rev. David Miller officiating.
Gifts in memory of Chester may be made to the following: Bridgewater Church of the Brethren, 420 College View Drive, Bridgewater, VA 22812 or BRC Foundation for the 'Forever Family Fund', 302 N. Second St., Bridgewater, VA 22812 or Connections Early Learning Center, 422 College View Drive, Bridgewater, VA 22812.
