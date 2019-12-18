Living a good life of service to others for 91 years can lead a person to wonder what there is to do next. During his last years, Jack Harner sometimes spoke of “The Great School Board Office in the Sky.” He left this world to go there on Dec. 17, 2019. Jack also looked forward to reuniting with his deceased wife, Sammie Eckenroth Harner, and his parents, Christian and Martha (House) Harner of New Market.
Jack began his life on April 1, 1928, in Harrisonburg, and he departed it in Harrisonburg. In between, he grew up in New Market, then served in the Army. Afterwards, Jack attended and played baseball and basketball at Randolph-Macon College, then returned to New Market to teach and coach at Stonewall Jackson High School. He played and coached baseball for the Valley League’s New Market Rebels, and resumed his formal education at Madison College and the University of Virginia.
Jack was a member of New Market’s Reformation Lutheran Church. He tried to live each day as the Bible instructed, and he believed that “it is more blessed to give than to receive.” As such, Jack served others for 43 years as an educator in Virginia, beginning in Shenandoah County. He followed that as the Associate Superintendent of Schools in Fauquier County, and then the Superintendent in Page and Madison County. Following his retirement, he supervised student teachers for James Madison University, and volunteered at Mountain View Elementary in Rockingham.
Jack’s ancestors moved to McGaheysville in the 1700’s, and he leaves behind Harners who continue to live here in “God’s Country,” the Shenandoah Valley. His four children, Bob, Carole Jo, Bill, and Jackie (Shipe), live in Rockingham County. Also living in the Valley are his grandson and family, Kris Thomas, Emily (Anderson), Cole, Chase, and Gracie, and his granddaughter, Ashley Shipe. Jack’s additional grandchildren are: Michael Harner of Fredericksburg, Kristen Harner (Moody), deceased, of Powhatan, Jamie Harner (Jarrard) of North Chesterfield, and David Harner of Richmond, and six great-grandchildren.
Pastor Jeffrey Sonafelt will conduct a memorial service at Reformation Lutheran Church in New Market at 1:30 on Saturday, the 21st. A private burial service will be held earlier in the day at the Emmanuel Lutheran Church Cemetery in New Market.
Jack asked that memorial contributions be made to Reformation Lutheran Church, P.O. Box 896, New Market, VA 22844, or to the Harrisonburg Rescue Squad at P.O. Box 1477, Harrisonburg, VA 22803.
Arrangements are being made by the Theis Funeral Chapel of Dellinger Funeral Homes in New Market.
