Christopher Allen Fisher, 62, of Elkton, passed away unexpectedly Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021.
Chris was born Oct. 15, 1958, and was a son of the late Mary E. Purdham Fisher. He was also preceded in death by a sister, Teresa Wentz.
He served our country with the U.S. Army for many years; he served courageously during Desert Storm in the Tank Division.
He is survived by his wife of 39 years, Inge Fisher; brothers, Daryl Fisher, Eddie Fisher and wife, Kim, Timmy Fisher, and Scotty Fisher and wife, Rhonda; sister, Dawn Fisher; half brothers and sister, Gary Lucas, Ronnie Williams and Linda Williams.
A time of remembrance will be conducted from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021, at the Shenandoah Moose Lodge. Please come and help the family remember Stork.
Condolences may be shared at kygers.com.
