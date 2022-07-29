Christopher Franklin Bowman, 70, of Elkton, passed away Wednesday, July 27, 2022, at Sentara RMH Medical Center in Harrisonburg.
Chris was born Aug. 19, 1951, in Harrisonburg and was the son of the late Harry Franklin and Opal Ellnora Smallwood Bowman. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Terri Berry Bowman; a sister, Penny Bowman; a foster brother, Robert Howell, and a foster sister, Barbara Shenk.
Chris served our country in the United States Army during the Vietnam War. Following his service, he was employed with Bowman Bag Company and Bobby Harris Moving, later going to work at Merck & Co., retiring after many years of service. He was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church, Gooden Brothers VFW Post 9292 and Shenandoah Moose Lodge No. 2176. Chris enjoyed hunting, fishing, watching Western movies and sitcoms, old muscle cars, going to car shows with his friend, Frank, Redskins Football, and Baltimore Orioles Baseball, but his favorite way to pass time was cooking and he was great at it.
He is survived by his sons, Jay Bowman, Jordan Bowman and wife, Cassie, and J.W. Gordon and wife, Katrina; sisters, Eva Coffey and husband, Don, and Donna Gallatin and husband, David; grandchildren, Nova and Stella Bowman and Brynn and Brielle Gordon; numerous nieces and nephews, as well as a special friend, Dyche Dean.
A funeral service will be conducted at 2 p.m. Sunday, July 31, 2022, at Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg with Pastor William Nabors officiating. Interment will follow at Elk Run Cemetery in Elkton.
The family will receive friends from 12 p.m. until 2 p.m. prior to the service at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to contribute to the Health and Medical Care for Tucker Dean who was diagnosed with Leukodystrophy. Checks can be made out and mailed to Diane Dean – Special Account, 29 Tyler Lane, Elkton, VA 22827. Please note Tucker Dean in the memo.
Condolences may be shared at kygers.com.
