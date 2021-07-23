Christopher Long Lockhart
Christopher Long Lockhart, 91, of Bridgewater, Va., passed away Wednesday, July 21, 2021, at White Birch Estates in Harrisonburg, Va. Chris was born in Coeburn, Va., on Oct. 10, 1929, the son of the late Sophronia (Lockhart) Colley and Christopher Columbus Long.
He enlisted in the U.S. Army after high school and served two terms. His first tour was in Japan, and the second was in Germany when he was called back because of the Korean conflict. He then graduated from Tennessee Polytechnic Institute and spent his career as an educator at Clintwood High School. He spent the last part of his career as a guidance counselor and touched many students’ lives. Chris loved sports, especially at the college level, and enjoyed playing golf. He was a wonderful husband, father, and Papa and will be greatly missed by his family and friends.
On Dec. 26, 1960, he was united in marriage to Lois (French) Lockhart, who survives.
Chris is also survived by a daughter, Leslie Lockhart Intemann and husband, Brad, of Bridgewater, Va.; granddaughters, Hannah Flora and husband, Scott, and Ashley Intemann; great-grandson (best pal), Nathaniel Flora; nieces, Christa Conner and husband, Keith, and Cari Hotter and husband, Tim; and nephew, Chandon Ford and wife, Brenda.
He is preceded in death by a sister, Patsi Colley McCormick and stepfather, James Arthur Colley.
Services will be scheduled for a later date in Clintwood, Va.
Johnson Funeral Service in Bridgewater, Va., is entrusted with arrangements. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.johnsonfs.com.
