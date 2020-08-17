Christopher Todd Carr, age 41, passed away Aug. 13, 2020, at Cedars Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles, Calif.
He was born July 12, 1979, in Portsmouth, Va. As part of a military family Chris traveled the world with his parents, Colonel Ed and Kim Carr, and his brother, Samuel. After graduating from Seoul American High School in Seoul, Republic of Korea, he joined the Navy and served in Texas. He returned to New Mexico after his service to be near his family. Chris was a talented musician and certified locksmith.
Chris is survived by his daughter, Hailee, of Alamogordo, N.M.; his spouse, Jennifer Almjeld, of Harrisonburg, Va.; his parents, Edgar and Kim of Decatur, Ala., and his brother, Samuel (Lea) of Evansville, Ind.
The Alpha Society in Burbank, Calif., is handling the cremation and arrangements for a service in New Mexico are pending.
The family of Chris requests that memorial gifts be designated for liver transplant at Cedars-Sinai. Memorial gifts can be made Online or mailed to Advancement, 8700 Beverly Blvd., Suite 2416, Los Angeles, CA 90048.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.