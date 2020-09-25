Clarence Nicholas Allman, 91, of Harrisonburg, Va., passed away at his home Wednesday, Sept. 23, 2020.
Mr. Allman was born Jan. 20, 1929, in Harrisonburg, and was the son of the late Charles William and Vera Harper Allman. He is also preceded in death by his four brothers, Charles, Vernon, Walt and Frank, and four sisters, Louise, Idamae, Evelyn and Mary.
Nick served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War and was the recipient of the Purple Heart. He retired from the Harrisonburg Public School System, where he had been a custodian at Harrisonburg High School. He loved the outdoors, fishing, hunting, and feeding the birds and squirrels.
Surviving are his wife, Marylee Elizabeth (Cline) Allman; three daughters, Elizabeth “Libby” Johnson and her husband, Les, of Aldie, Va., Patsy Wimer and her husband, Chuck, of Dayton, Va., and Lora Smith and her husband, Roy, of Harrisonburg. Also surviving are three grandchildren, Charles “Chuckie” Wimer II, Aaron Smith and Brandy Harper; four great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends from 4 to 5 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 27, 2020, at Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
A graveside service will be conducted at 11 a.m. Monday, Sept. 28, at Eastlawn Memorial Gardens with Pastor James Kite officiating.
Condolences may be shared at kygers.com.
