Claude Cecil Matthey, 88, of Broadway, passed away May 17, 2020, at Timberview Crossing in Timberville. He was born Sept. 5, 1931, in Bristol, W.Va., and was a son of the late Clarence and Sylvia Utter Matthey.
He was a gas measurement specialist for Consolidated Natural Gas Company. He was a member of Mt. Carmel United Brethren in Christ Church in Fulks Run. He was a U.S. Army Veteran, having served during the Korean War.
On July 2, 1955, he married the former Marcia Jenene Carpenter, who preceded him in death on April 15, 2000.
Surviving are a daughter, Cynthia Spitzer and husband, Travis, of Fulks Run; two grandchildren, Shane Spitzer and wife, Brandy, and Cody Spitzer; two great-grandchildren, Kaleb and Lyla Spitzer; a brother, Cassel Matthey of Lumberton, W.Va.; a sister, Carol Dzurania of Ohio; a number of nieces and nephews; and a special friend, Dorothy “Dot” Gladdon.
He was preceded in death by his stepmother, Alice Matthey; two brothers and one sister.
Pastor Scott Budde will conduct a private graveside service at Mountain Grove Cemetery in Fulks Run.
There will not be any services at the funeral home.
Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Grandle Funeral Home in Broadway. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.grandlefuneralhome.com.
