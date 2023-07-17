Claude Junior Winegard
Claude Junior Winegard, 87, of Grottoes, passed away Friday, July 14, 2023, at Timberview Crossings Assisted Living Facility.
He was born April 19, 1936, and was a son of the late Benjamin and Mary (Hall) Winegard.
Claude was a barber in Grottoes for 42 years and retired in 2003. He was a member of Port Republic Riverside Church. He served his country in the Army.
Claude was united in marriage on July 23, 1960, to Betty Winegard, who preceded him in death July 24, 2019.
He is survived by his children, Robin Winegard and Roger Winegard and wife, Mary Anne; grandchildren, William Earl Miller, Lauryn Rachel Winegard, Jillian Nicole Winegard and Madison Kline; great-grandchild, Braelynn Faith Winegard; sister, Louise Ervine; brother, Roger Raines; and numerous nieces and nephews.
A service celebrating Claude’s life will be held July 19, 2023, at 2:00 p.m. at Port Republic Riverside Church with Pastor Marlene Chandler officiating. Burial will be private.
The family will receive friends Tuesday, July 18, from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. at Johnson Funeral and Cremation Service in Grottoes.
Memorial contributions may be made to Grottoes Fire Department, PO Box 67, Grottoes, VA 24441 and/or Grottoes Rescue Squad, P.O. Box 1187, Grottoes, VA 24441.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at johnsonfs.com.
Arrangements are entrusted to Johnson Funeral and Cremation Service in Grottoes.
