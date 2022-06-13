Clifford Randolph Sandridge, 87, of Luray, passed away Friday, June 10, 2022, at Life Care Center of New Market. Services will be at 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, June 14, 2022, at Dellinger Funeral Homes, Mount Jackson. Pastor John Boyd will officiate. Burial will be for family only.
Clifford was born July 1, 1934, in Penn Laird, Va., and was a son of the late Tallie and Mildred Foltz Sandridge.
He was a 1951 graduate of Montevideo High School. He served in the Army where he attended Army Engineer School.
He was preceded in death by a stepson, Ricky Armstrong; and a sister, Bea McWilliams.
He is survived by his loving wife, Edna; a daughter, Deb Stewart and fiancé, Ricky Lightcap; two stepsons, Mike Armstrong and wife, Jane, and Jerry Armstrong and wife, Nancy; a grandson, Logan Stewart; two stepgrandchildren, Mandy Minnick and husband, Josh, and Cris Armstrong and wife, Crystal; a brother, Wayne Sandridge and wife, Mag; and a stepsister-in-law, Belinda Armstrong.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Mill Creek Bible Church, 4903 Mill Creek Road, Luray, VA 22835.
Arrangements are in the care of Dellinger Funeral Homes, Mount Jackson.
Online condolences may be made at www.dellingerfuneralhome.com.
