Clinton Miller DeVier, 96, of Harrisonburg, VA passed away Monday, Sept. 12, 2022 in the care of his daughter and son-in-law. He was born in Harrisonburg, VA on April 12, 1926 to the late Charles W. DeVier and Helen M. DeVier.
He left high school early to enlist in the U.S. Navy, serving for over two years as the electrician on his ship during WWII. After an honorable discharge, he earned his high school diploma, then graduated from Bridgewater College with a major in math, later earning a masters degree from George Washington University. In 1951, he began his career as a high school math teacher. While teaching in Rockingham County, he met his wife of 33 years, Doris Milton DeVier, who preceded him in death in 1985.
After a 30 year career as a math teacher in Fairfax County, he and Doris moved back to Harrisonburg to provide daycare for their first grandchild. Even after Doris’s untimely death, Clint provided care for his granddaughter, Julia, until she went to kindergarten.
Clint’s passions were bird hunting, traditional New Orleans jazz, and his family.
He is survived by his daughter, Mary Clint DeVier-Scott (Jon); grandchildren Julia (Blake), Aubrie, and Andrew (Amanda); two great grandsons, Scott and Wyatt. Also surviving is his special partner of over 30 years, Eddie Wessel, and her family, who considered him part of their family.
Mary and Jon would like to extend special thanks to Sentara Hospice. A service conducted by Pastor Kate Rasco will be held at Bridgewater Presbyterian Church, 110 E. College St. Bridgewater, VA on Saturday, November 5th at 11:00 am. The family will receive friends in the fellowship hall after the service. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Sentara Hospice, 871 MLK Jr. Wy, Ste 203, Harrisonburg, VA 22801.
