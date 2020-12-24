Cloy Everett Huffman
Cloy Everett Huffman, 90, of Dayton, passed away Monday, Dec. 21, 2020. Everett was born May 5, 1930, a son of the late Shirley (Propst) and Paul Huffman.
He worked for Celanese in Bridgewater for 17 years and another 30 years in refrigeration maintenance for Perdue. He loved baseball, especially the New York Yankees, and was one of the founding fathers of the Rockingham Baseball League. Everett coached the Briery Branch baseball team and also helped to coach the Bridgewater softball team for several years.
He was also a member of Briery Branch Church of the Brethren. From 1951 to 1956, he served in the U.S. Army. Everett loved to travel, taking his kids all over the United States and never getting lost, and was loved by all. He will be missed.
On July 14, 1955, he was united in marriage to Betty (Eavers) Huffman, who survives.
Everett is also survived by three daughters, Brenda Huffman of Rockingham, Linda Kerns and husband, Wesley, of Dayton, and Melissa Schulz and husband, Dennis, of Rockingham; a son, Paul Huffman and wife, Connie, of Grottoes; sisters, Mary Alice Fitzwater and husband, Gene, of Harrisonburg and Evelyn Kirkpatrick of Harrisonburg; brothers, Donnie Huffman and wife, Betty Lou, of Dayton and Harold Huffman of Pineville; sisters-in-law, Patty Huffman of Harrisonburg and Betty Huffman of Dayton; granddaughters, Laura Riggleman (Jeffrey), Krista Duke (Trey), Stacey Sions (Michael Keister), and Kayce and Maddie Schulz; and great-grandchildren, Michele Cook, Zoey Riggleman, Vivian and Sadie Duke, Brooklyn Sions, Leah and Lydia Keister.
He is preceded in death by brothers, Perry, Leonard, Homer and Carl Huffman; great-grandson, DaKota Cook; and sisters-in-law, Mary Evelyn Huffman and Margaret Huffman.
No formal services are scheduled at this time.
Johnson Funeral Service is entrusted with arrangements.
Memorial contributions may be made to Clover Hill Fire and Rescue Squad, 2100 Clover Hill Road, Dayton, VA 22821.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.