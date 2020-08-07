Clyde Journey Hilliard Sr.
Clyde Journey Hilliard Sr., 85, of Stanley, passed away Wednesday, Aug. 5, 2020, at his home. Born in Stanley, Va., on Nov. 11, 1934, he was the last surviving child of six born to David Franklin Hilliard and Elizabeth Lucas Hilliard.
Mr. Hilliard was a member of Stanley Baptist Church and proudly served stateside in the U.S. Army during the Korean conflict.
He is survived by his wife of 62 years, Doris May Hilliard; a daughter, Kimberly Hilliard Dolan and her friend, Fred Augustine, of Stanley; a son, Clyde Journey Hilliard Jr. and his wife, Alisa, of Warrenton, Va.; his pride and joy--his granddaughters, Miranda Hilliard, Cejay Hilliard, Keisha Butler and Candice Fullen; two great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.
A memorial service will be conducted at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Stanley Volunteer Rescue Squad.
Condolences may be shared at www.kygers.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.