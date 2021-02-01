Clyde Stanford Lambert Sr., 84, of Bridgewater, passed away Friday, Jan. 29, 2021, at Augusta Health.
He was born in Harrisonburg on May 8, 1936, and was a son of the late Joseph Lambert Sr. and Edna (Kerns) Lambert.
Clyde was a member of Spring Creek Church of the Nazarene. He was a truck driver for Farm Bureau and served his country in the U.S. Army.
He was united in marriage on Sept. 17, 1960, to Dorothy Louise (Guiles) Lambert, who preceded him in death on May 14, 2020.
He is survived by his daughter, Maxine Borror and husband, Bill, of Bridgewater; two sons, Clyde S. Lambert Jr. and wife, Mindy, of Bridgewater and John Lambert Sr. and wife, Brenda, of Churchville; five sisters, Corine Custer of Mount Clinton, Evelyn Knight of Bridgewater, Marian Knight of Bridgewater, Gertie Newman and husband, Carey, of Bridgewater, and Brenda Miller and husband, Richard, of Bridgewater; three brothers, Wilbert Lambert and wife, Polly, of Bridgewater, Calvin Lambert and wife Juanita, of Bridgewater, and Alvin Lambert and wife Carolyn, of Bridgewater. He is also survived by grandchildren, Lewis Lambert and wife, Megan, Travis Lambert, John Lambert Jr., Cassandra Lambert Fuller and husband, Jason, Anthony Lambert, Christopher Borror and wife, Melinda, and Dustin Borror; and great-grandchildren, Chelsea Lambert, Lexie Lambert, Jaden Herring, Mason Lambert, Camron Lambert, Slade Lambert, Jordyn Lambert, Sebastian Lambert Sinscavage, Gabriella Fuller, Breighton Fuller, Aubrianna Fuller, Gunner Lambert, Hannah Borror, Caleb Borror, Emma Borror and Blake Borror.
He was preceded in death by his son, William Lewis Lambert; three brothers, Robert "Bob" Lambert Sr., Garry Lambert Sr., and Joseph "Junior" Lambert Jr., and sister, Josephine Whetzel.
A funeral service will be held at 1:00 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 4, 2021, at Spring Creek Church of the Nazarene with The Rev. Tony Martin and The Rev. Billy Curry officiating. Burial will follow at Sangerville Church of the Brethren Cemetery. Masks and social distancing will be followed at the service.
Friends may call at Johnson Funeral Service on Wednesday, Feb. 3, 2021, from 10:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. to sign the register book and pay their respects.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, PO Box 1000, Dept. 142, Memphis, TN 38148-0142.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.johnsonfs.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.