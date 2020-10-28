Clyde Whitfield Funkhouser
Clyde Whitfield Funkhouser, 79, of Burke, Va., passed away peacefully at his home on Monday, Sept. 21, 2020, surrounded by family and friends.
Clyde was born to parents, David and Gladys Funkhouser on Aug. 4, 1941, in Harrisonburg, Va. He graduated from Harrisonburg High School in 1959 and received an AA from Prince George’s College in 1973. He also studied Business Administration at the University of Maryland from 1974 to 1976.
Clyde served as an Airman First Class in the U.S. Air Force from 1961-1964. Afterwards he worked for the Univac Corporation for various contracts, including NASA’s Goddard Space Flight Center. Most notably he was recognized for his contributions to the NASA Communications Network (NASCOM) in support of Apollo XI, the first manned lunar landing in 1969.
During his career he worked for the Federal Government at the Department of Commerce and GSA/FEDSIM. After retiring from the government as a Senior Program Manager, he worked for Operational Technologies Corporation (OpTech).
In his spare time, Clyde enjoyed traveling, finding out-of-the-way unique restaurants, and watching the Dallas Cowboys. He will be remembered for his intelligence, quiet nature, and sense of humor. He had a love for unusual gifts and antiques and had a knack for finding just the right meaningful gift for his loved ones.
Clyde married Carolina Rosal Ponce in 1976, who survives him, and they were married for 44 years upon his passing. Clyde is also survived by his daughter, Michelle Lutzen; son, David Funkhouser; granddaughter, Melanie Funkhouser; brother-in-law, George Doss; nephew, George Doss and his wife, Debbie, and their daughter, Ashley. Clyde was predeceased by parents, David and Gladys Funkhouser; his sister, Wanda Doss; and his former spouse, Maria Belta Horvath.
Clyde will be interred in Harrisonburg, Va. near his family this coming spring. A graveside service and reception will be held at that time.
In lieu of sending flowers, the family requests that donations be made in support of the Alzheimer’s Association.
