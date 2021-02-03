Col. Donald Gene Harper
Colonel Donald Gene Harper, age 78, of Harrisonburg, passed away at his home on Jan. 29, 2021. He was born Feb. 7, 1942, in Sophia, W.Va., and was the son of the late Hurl and Gladys Waycaster Harper.
Don was raised in Raleigh County, W.Va., and later served in the U.S. Army, 101st Airborne Division.
He began his career in law enforcement in 1964 with the Fairfax County Police Department retiring after 20 years as a Major, became chief of police with Town of Vienna in 1984, and was hired as Harrisonburg’s police chief in 1992, retiring after 20 years.
Colonel Harper is a graduate of Sophia High School in West Virginia and American University in Washington, D.C. He had attended over 50 separate professional courses in police management disciplines. Don had served on various boards including the Northern Virginia Highway Safety Commission and the Virginia Criminal Service Commission. He is one of the founders and the first president of the National Capitol Area Special Equipment and Tactics Association.
Colonel Harper acquired an extensive background in Special Weapons and Tactics and has commanded over 250 hostage/barricade situations throughout his career. He has been a guest lecturer for the FBI, CIA and other law enforcement agencies and academies on response to hostage/barricade incidents, incident scene command, hostage negotiations and crowd management.
In addition, Colonel Harper has worked as a consultant for the National Sheriff’s Association and the U.S. State Department in training law enforcement personnel, domestic and international.
Off-duty hours you would find Don attending sports events and practice of his children’s or grandchildren’s teams, fishing lakes and rivers, and later a major spectator at many local sporting events in and around Harrisonburg or wherever his son, David, happened to be coaching.
Don came to know the Lord at an early age making his faith a daily focus in his life. He has been involved and served in various churches, leading in-home Bible study groups, most recently with Crosslink Community Church, where he wanted his celebration of life to take place.
Surviving is his wife of 46 years, Pamela Dahl Harper. Also surviving are four sons, Dale Harper (Juley) of Salsbury, Md., David Harper (Jenny) of Raeford, N.C., Jeff Harper of South Jordan, Utah, and Brad Harper of Salt Lake City, Utah; daughter, Sara Harper of Harrisonburg; sister-in-law, Laverne Harper of Summersville, W.Va.; grandchildren, Daniel Harper, Daisy Harper, Max Harper, Sam Harper, Asher and Anthony Merchant, Noah, Ava and Cora Harper, and nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by 2-year-old sister, Phyllis, two brothers, Howard and Robert Harper.
Friday evening, Feb. 19, 2021, the family will be receiving visitors from 6 to 9 p.m. at Crosslink Community Church, 4904 South Valley Pike, Harrisonburg, VA 22801.
A memorial service will be conducted 1:00 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 20, 2021, at Crosslink Community Church. Interment will be private at Coal City Cemetery in West Virginia. Visitation will be prior to the service beginning at 12 p.m. at the church. Live service and link will be available for 1 p.m. Saturday service at www.crosslinkva.com.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent to Pam Harper, 1841 College Ave., Harrisonburg, VA 22802 to assist with medical and adaptive equipment expenses for special needs grandson, Noah Harper, born at only 24 ½ weeks weighing 1 pound 13 oz. in July of 2005.
Condolences may be shared at kygers.com.
