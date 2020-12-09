Col. Maurice Roger Baker
Col. Maurice Roger Baker, Ret., age 73, of Morgantown, W.Va., passed away Wednesday, Dec. 2, 2020. Born Oct. 28, 1947, he was son of Herbert Maurice Baker and Wilda Maxine Rogers Baker, both of whom preceded him in death.
Marty is survived by his wife, Rev. Elizabeth W. Baker of Morgantown and two sons, Rev. Bryan Conrad Baker and wife, Jaya, of Urbana, Md., and Dr. Benjamin Scott Baker and wife, Erika, of Morgantown, W.Va. He also leaves behind four grandchildren: Eva Elizabeth Baker, Elijah Zackery Baker, Olivia Marie Baker and Lily Anjali Baker.
He is also survived by three sisters: Darlajean Baker (Philip McEldowney) of Charlottesville, Va., Donna Wetzel of Charlottesville and Sharon Canevet (Roger) of New Hope, Va.; two nieces, Annick Canevet and Danielle Canevet; and one nephew, Peter Wetzel.
Col. Baker was a Vietnam Veteran and Army War College graduate, having 26 years of active and U.S. Army Reserve service.
In civilian life, he worked in personnel and facilities management positions for Virginia Tech, West Virginia University, Monongalia County Schools and Clarion University. Marty was an avid outdoorsman and a devoted Hokies and Yankees fan.
He was passionate in sharing his love of sports, scouting and nature with his sons and their friends. He was known as father, coach and pack leader. As a member of Suncrest United Methodist Church, Marty participated in the choir for many years. In his later years, he attended Avery United Methodist Church.
In accordance with his wishes, cremation services will be provided by Hastings Funeral Home, Omega Crematory.
The family wishes to extend its sincere appreciation to all those who helped both Marty and the family during this difficult time, to include Marty’s personal physician, Dr. Melinda Cooper, and all at WVU Ruby Memorial Hospital, especially those in NCCU, Hospice Care and Spiritual Care.
Due to COVID restrictions, there will be a private family service at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to either the Western Pennsylvania Conservancy, 800 Waterfront Drive, Pittsburgh, PA 15222 or to Avery United Methodist Church, 1152 Cheat Road, Morgantown, WV 26508. Send condolences online at www.hastingsfuneralhome.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.