Colonel Larry W. Shreve
Colonel Larry W. Shreve, USAF, passed away on Tuesday, Sept. 15, 2020, from COVID-19. He was 86 years old. The family extends heartfelt thanks to Virginia Mennonite Retirement Community for their love and care of Larry during the last three years of his life.
Larry was born March 19, 1934, in Fort Wayne, Ind., to Harrison and Geraldine Shreve. He was preceded in death by his wife, Janice L. Shreve, and his three sisters, Lucinda Quinn, Sharon Gadley and Linda Grazier.
Larry attended Indiana University graduating in 1956 with a B.A. degree in Government and Economics and in 1958 with a J.D. degree in Law. In 1959, he accepted a commission in the United States Air Force as a first lieutenant, becoming the first attorney from the state of Indiana to enlist under the newly created Judge Advocate General Program.
During his 25-year career with the United States Air Force Larry served in various leadership positions including Chief of the Air Force Claims and Tort Litigation Staff and Associate Director and Chief to the Office of Legislative Liaison. His final assignment was as Deputy Assistant Secretary of Defense for Plans and Operations while concurrently serving as Director, Senate Affairs, Office of the Assistant Secretary of Defense for Legislative Affairs. Military assignments afforded Larry and his family the opportunity to live and travel around the world with tours of duty in Washington, D.C., Alabama, England and Turkey. In recognition of his outstanding performance in service to his country, Larry was the recipient of two Air Force commendations, three Legion of Merit Awards, the Organizational Excellence Military Ribbon and the Department of Defense Superior Service Medal.
Following retirement from the Air Force in 1984, Larry continued to work for 10 years as Emerson Electric’s Vice President of Field Operations, Electronics and Space Division.
In addition to a proud and distinguished career, Larry was blessed with an exceptional wife. Larry was joined in marriage to Janice L. (Schon) on Feb. 26, 1955. They celebrated almost 64 years of marriage. In 1994, Larry officially retired from the work force. He and Janice relocated to the house they had built on the Caverns Country Club Resort in Luray, Va., where they resided for 22 years enjoying golf, travel, special times with family and friends and, always, the natural beauty and cultural attractions of the Shenandoah Valley.
Larry is survived by his four daughters, Andrea (Bill) Humm of Cheverly, Md., Jennifer King of San Antonio, Texas, Liana (Larry) Bodtke of Grand Junction, Mich., and Rachel (Bob) Hammes of Vienna, Va., as well as seven grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.
It has been the family’s privilege and honor to support their father during his latter years, and while saddened by their loss, they find comfort knowing that Larry has passed on to an eternal life of peace and serenity with our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ.
Larry’s ashes along with those of his wife, Janice, will be interred at Arlington National Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Gary Sinise Foundation for our country’s defenders, veterans, first responders and their families at P.O. Box 368, Woodland Hills, CA 91365.
Online condolences may be made to the family by visiting www.mcmullenfh.com. McMullen Funeral Home in Harrisonburg is in charge of arrangements.
+We love you Dad. Rest in peace.
