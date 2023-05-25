Costendenos Nicklas “Deno” Katsorelos, 90, of Harrisonburg, passed away Monday, May 22, 2023, at his home.
Mr. Katsorelos was born April 4, 1933, in Harrisonburg, Va. and was the son of the late Ruby Camden Katsorelos Ritchie and Nick John Katsorelos. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two brothers, John Nick Katsorelos and Wayne Ritchie, and stepfather, Charles Ritchie.
Deno was a graduate of Harrisonburg High School, attended Madison College and served our country in the United States Army. He was employed with the United States Postal Service and retired from the Harrisonburg Post Office. He was always known to greet you with a smile and always told everyone, “y’all be careful now.”
Surviving is his wife of 63 years, June Hannah Katsorelos. Also surviving are a son, Brian Katsorelos and wife, Tammy, of Bridgewater; a daughter, Constance “Connie” Kiser and husband, Ralph, of Dayton; two sisters, Cynia Katsorelos of Richmond and Shirley Moyers of Dayton; three brothers, Ronald Ritchie and wife, Valli, of Madison Heights, Donald Ritchie and wife, Linda, of Rockingham, and Robert Ritchie of Rockingham; a grandson, Seth Kiser and fiancée, Haley Copeland, as well as numerous nieces and nephews.
A graveside service will be conducted at 10 a.m. Friday, May 26, 2023, at Mt. Horeb United Methodist Church Cemetery in Hinton with Pastor Troy Pearson officiating.
Memorial contributions may be made to Bridgewater Rescue Squad, Bridgewater Fire Company or West Side Baptist Church Benevolence Fund.
Condolences may be shared at kygers.com.
