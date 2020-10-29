Curtis Ray Shoemaker, 87, a resident of Rockingham County, passed away Friday, Oct. 16, 2020, at his home with his family.
Mr. Shoemaker was born Nov. 24, 1932, in Singers Glen and was a son of the late Raymond Christley and Louie Sheldon Hoover Shoemaker.
He served in the United States Army as a NCO during the Korean War as a combat infantryman. He was an active member of the VFW, Am-Vets, American Legion, Fraternal Order of the Eagles and the NRA. He was an avid race car, country music, and little league baseball fan. He was a philanthropist, routinely giving to children’s hospitals and programs and veteran organizations.
Surviving are his dedicated children, Gary Wayne Shoemaker and his wife, Adelaida, Barbara Jeanine Shoemaker Jones and Tommy Ray Shoemaker. He was the last surviving member of his family.
Memorial services were held privately at his request.
Online condolences may be made to the family by visiting www.mcmullenfh.com.
McMullen Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
