Curtis Thomas Jenkins, 86, of Timberville, went to be with the Lord Sunday, Dec. 15, 2019, at his home.
He was born March 23, 1933, in Tanners Ridge of Page County, to the late Walker F. and Lessie Cave Jenkins.
Curtis was a heavy equipment mechanic for his business, Curt's Welding and General Repair. He was a member of Saint John Lutheran Chapel near Timberville. Curtis was a Korean War veteran and played with his band, The Limestone Ramblers.
On July 9, 1977, he married the former Margie Faye Wilt, who survives.
Also surviving is a son, Woody Jenkins and wife, Lisa, of Timberville; three stepdaughters, Rosalind Tusing and husband, Rusty, of Quicksburg, Lisa Keck and partner, Dennis, of Boiling Springs, Pa., and Melody Emswiler and husband, Matt, of Broadway; eight grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; five great-great-grandchildren; numerous nieces and nephews, and his cat, Miss Kay.
He was preceded in death by six sisters and one brother.
Pastor Glen Turner will conduct a funeral service 11 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019, at the Grandle Funeral Home Chapel in Broadway. Burial at Thomas Family Cemetery in Page County will be private.
The family will receive friends Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2019, from 6 to 8 p.m. at the funeral home.
Memorial contributions may be made to Saint John Lutheran Chapel, c/o Judy Murphy, 18274 N. Mountain Road, Timberville, VA 22853.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.grandlefuneralhome.com.
