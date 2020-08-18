Dale Ellsworth Wegner
Dale Ellsworth Wegner, born in Dowagiac, Mich., April 1, 1930, passed peacefully into glory on Aug., 16, 2020.
He served in the United States Air Force stationed in Roswell, N.M. He and his wife, Neta, enjoyed Dale’s Air Force friends around the country. A resident of Harrisonburg since the late 1950s, he was the owner of Dale Wegner Chevrolet, (now Joe Bowman Chevrolet). He loved the Harrisonburg community. Dale was a member of the Spotswood Country Club for over 50 years and a member of the Bermuda Dunes Country Club in Palm Desert, Calif., where he enjoyed playing golf and the company of many friends.
Dale was a lifetime member of the Dowagiac, Mich., and Harrisonburg, Va., Elks clubs. He was an avid supporter of James Madison University and University of Virginia athletics and enjoyed attending events and tournaments. Dale loved animals and was a supporter of the SPCA. He was a generous and caring person. Dale had a great sense of humor, enjoyed many travels and loved good music.
He was predeceased by his parents, Fred and Thelma Wegner of Dowagiac, Mich.; his sisters, Janice Wegner Huber of Farmington Hills, Mich., and Lorene Wegner Barnett of Palm Desert, Calif.; his brother, Terry Wegner of Dowagiac, Mich., and his only son, Dale Ellsworth Wegner Jr. of Harrisonburg.
Dale is survived by his loving wife, Neta Wegner, the love of his life. They celebrated 71 years of marriage on July 10, 2020. He is also survived by his grandchildren, Matthew Knicley, Nicholas Wegner, and Alexandra Wegner, and many nieces and nephews.
The service will be held at the Kyger Funeral Home Chapel in Harrisonburg at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 19, 2020, with Dale’s nephew, the Rev. Dr. Randy Huber celebrating his life. (The service will be made available on the Kyger Funeral Home web page.
In keeping with COVID-19 regulations, face coverings will be required and social distancing encouraged.
Condolences may be shared at www.kygers.com.
