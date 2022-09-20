Dale Franklin Thompson, 65, of Weyers Cave, passed away Friday evening, Sept. 16, 2022, at his home.
He was born Oct. 3, 1956, in Mullens, W.Va., and was the son of the late Franklin and Geraldine Pinchback Thompson.
Dale graduated from Fort Defiance High School in 1974 and later graduated from Blue Ridge Community College. He served his country by serving in the U.S. Marine Corp during Vietnam. He was a longtime business owner and truck driver and a member of Marine Corp League. Dale was an avid motorcyclist and enjoyed racing motor cross and demolition derbies.
On Dec. 20, 1974, he married Debra Alexander Thompson, who survives.
He is also survived by a son, Matthew Thompson and wife, Stephanie, of Stanley; his grandchildren, Tyler, Cheyenne and Austin Thompson; a great-grandchild, Cooper Thompson; his sisters, Kathleen Gantt (Mike), Donna Protill, all of Quicksburg, Leda Cox (John) of Crimora, and Paula Tuley of Staunton; his half sister, Billie Jo Wheby (Mike) of North Carolina, stepsisters Deborah Carter and Cathy Nicely, both of Staunton; a stepbrother, Richard Tuley of Fishersville and numerous nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a half sister, Shelia Thompson and half brother, Richard Thompson.
The family will receive friends 12:30-1:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 23, 2022, at Lindsey Funeral Home in Weyers Cave. The casket will be closed. A graveside service will follow at 2 p.m. at Salem Lutheran Church Cemetery with Pastor Russell Heinrich officiating.
Memorial contributions may be made to Augusta County Sheriff’s Office, K9 Division, P.O. Box 860, Verona, VA 24482, Grottoes Rescue Squad, P.O. Box 1187, Grottoes, VA 24441 or Page County Animal Shelter, 1261 Goodrich Road, Stanley, VA 22851.
Online condolences and shared memories may be sent to the family by visiting www.lindseyfuneralhomes.com.
