On the evening of Tuesday, Oct. 20, 2020, Dale Franklyn Boyers quietly slipped from this life into the welcoming arms of Jesus. Born on Aug. 25, 1948, in Harrisonburg, Va., to Hubert B. and Wreatha (Craun) Boyers, Dale was the fourth of five children.
Dale learned the value of hard work at an early age, working both on the family farm and in the family orchard. After serving three years in the United States Army, Dale returned home to Virginia and worked various jobs, including Shenandoah’s Pride, Smith’s Transfer, and Dunham-Bush, before retiring from White Wave Foods.
Dale was an honest, genuine man who made friends everywhere he went. He enjoyed helping others and making people laugh. He was happiest when spending time with family and friends, or being engaged in any opportunity for service, whether it be helping a neighbor, working in a soup kitchen, loading Christmas gifts for Social Services, or helping to repair storm damaged houses in places like Puerto Rico, Mississippi, or Louisiana.
Dale was a Vietnam Veteran and was a proud member of the Vietnam Veterans of America, Chapter 1061, whom he considered his family. He was also a lifetime member of VFW Post 632, Ralph Greer American Legion Post 49, and the Slo Rollers Car Club, Rock Port. He served on many disaster response teams through the Shenandoah District Church of the Brethren Disaster Ministries.
Left behind to cherish his memory are the love of his life, his wife, Jean (Lam) Boyers; his daughters, Angela Harwell of Lakeland, Fla., Joanna (Aron) Burke of Rock Port, Mo., and Laura Boyers of Troy, Va.; his grandchildren, Caitlyn (T.J.) Thomas, Holli Francioni, Journi, Alex, and Aidan Burke, and his great- granddaughters, Isabella, Sophia, and Olivia Thomas. He will also be missed by his sister, Alice Bridges of Mechanicsville, Va.; his brothers, Jim Boyers of Pulaski, Tenn., and Douglas (Judy) Boyers of Weyers Cave, Va., as well as many cousins, nieces, nephews, and dear friends, who were special to him. In addition to his parents, Dale was predeceased by his sister and her husband, Linda and Wayne Howdyshell; his brother-in-law, Jerry Bridges, and his son-in-law, Bruce Harwell.
A celebration of Dale’s life will be planned for the summer of 2021 in Virginia.
Memorial contributions can be made to Shenandoah District, 1453 South Westview School Road, P.O. Box 67, Weyers Cave, VA 24486 (please designate that contribution is for disaster response) or Wounded Warrior Project, Donor Care Center, PO Box 758541, Topeka, KS 66675-8541.
