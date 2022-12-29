Dallas Franklin Wyant, 89, of Elkton, went to be with his Lord and Savior on Christmas Day, Dec. 25, 2022, at his home. He was born Oct. 9, 1933, in Mt. Pleasant to the late Henry Dewitt Wyant and Frances Eva Gillis Wyant.
Dallas was a supervisor in quality control for Victor Metals before retiring. He served in the United States Navy for eight years during the Korean War. He loved gardening and restoring antique cars and working on mowers that he sold. He attended Hensley United Methodist Church and also Naked Creek Baptist Church. He was a member of Tri-County AACA, Staunton/Waynesboro Antique Car Club and was a lifetime member of the VFW. He loved his Lord and enjoyed his church family and going to Bible Studies. He enjoyed meeting new people and going to car shows, most of all he loved his family.
He is survived by his wife of 68 years, Geraldine Breeden Wyant; sons, Ray Wyant and wife, Tina, Jeffrey Wyant and wife, Rebecca, and Carroll Wyant and wife, Toni, all of Elkton; daughters, Phyllis Dean and husband, Robin, of Elkton and Patricia Foltz and husband, Scott, of North Carolina; sisters, Virginia Bryant and husband, Raymond, of Elkton and Evelyn Hedrick and husband, Vernon, of Harrisonburg; 20 grandchildren, 33 great-grandchildren and four great-great-grandchildren.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Eugene Wyant; sisters, Ruth Monger and Gladys Lam; and a grandson, Anthony Turner.
The family will receive friends from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 31, 2022, at the Kyger Funeral Home Chapel in Elkton. The funeral service will follow at 1:00 p.m. at the funeral home with Pastor Rick Robertson and Fuzzy Cardin officiating. Burial to follow at Hensley United Methodist Church Cemetery in Thoroughfare, Rockingham County.
Flowers are welcome or memorial contributions may be made to Hensley United Methodist Church, 6798 Thoroughfare Road, Elkton, VA 22827.
Condolences may be shared at kygers.com.
