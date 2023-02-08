Dana Scott Ralston, 59, of Stuarts Draft, passed away Sunday, Feb. 5, 2023, at his home.
He was born in Harrisonburg on Oct. 2, 1963, and was a son of Icy (Atwell) and Richard Ralston.
Dana worked as a truck driver and served his country in the United States Army.
In addition to his wife, Susan Gabler, he is survived by stepchildren, Keith (Kristi) Hoy of Staunton and Ryan Hoy of Stuarts Draft; siblings, Kenneth Ralston Sr. of Elkton, Anna (William) Mortimer, Robert W. Ralston and C. Jay (Janis) Ralston, all of Mount Solon; stepgrandchildren, Valerie, Kourtney, and Kamryn; and numerous nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by sister-in-law, Barbara Ralston.
The family will receive visitors between 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. Friday, Feb. 10, 2023, at Johnson Funeral and Cremation Service in Bridgewater.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
Johnson Funeral and Cremation Service in Grottoes is entrusted with arrangements.
Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.johnsonfs.com.
