Daniel Andrew Cline
The funeral service for Daniel Andrew Cline, 88, of Harrisonburg, will be at 2 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020, at Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg. The Rev. Joel Robinette will conduct the service. A private entombment will follow the service at Eastlawn Memorial Gardens Mausoleum. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.
Mr. Cline died Monday, Jan. 27, 2020, at White Birch Communities in Harrisonburg. He was born June 26, 1931, in Harrisonburg, where he spent most of his life. He was the son of the late Nellie E. Armentrout Cline and William Leroy Cline. He was also preceded in death by a daughter, Diane L. Summers.
He was an Army Veteran servicing with 121st Airborne Division in Munich, Germany, serving the Korean conflict. He retired from the Harrisonburg Post Office after many years of service; he then worked at Blauch Brothers for a number of years. He graduated from Broadway High School with the class of 1951 and was a member of Harrisonburg Church of the Brethren.
On Dec. 15, 1951, he married the former Elsie Juanita Murry, who survives. Also surviving are two sons, Daniel A. Cline II and wife, Deb, of Keezletown and Jeffery A. Cline of Harrisonburg; a sister, Marylee Allman of Harrisonburg; three grandchildren, David Cline, Aaron and Britney Cline; as well as a son-in-law, Francis Summers of Harrisonburg.
Memorial contributions may be made to Harrisonburg Rescue Squad, 1700 Reservoir St., Harrisonburg, VA 22801.
