Daniel B. Keyes
Daniel B. Keyes, 76, of Elkton, passed away Nov. 16, 2019, at his home. Mr. Keyes was born Jan. 27, 1943, in Palmer, Mass., and was the son of the late Russell and Elaine Nichols Keyes.
He was a graduate of Mount Vernon High School in Alexandria and served our country in the United States Army. He was a member of the American Legion and the Evangelical United Methodist Church in Elkton. He was a longtime time booster with Spotswood High School Athletics, and a huge fan of U.Va. Cavaliers and the Washington Nationals. He loved vacations at Atlantic City and Myrtle Beach and enjoyed many cruises. He retired from Merck as a supervisor with over 30 years of service.
On Nov. 20, 1965, he married Brenda Dale Baugher Keyes, who preceded him in death on May 7, 2014.
Mr. Keyes is survived by sons, Carey Keyes and wife, Dana, of Elkton, and Christopher Keyes of Hampton; sister- in-law, Vickie B. Hensley; brothers-in-law, Robert “Bobby” Baugher, Rodney Baugher, Walter Doster and wife, Vi; and beloved grandsons, Cooper Keyes and Brenton Keyes; special friends, Bill and Judy Puckett, Gail Davis and Stan and Hazel Crider; and several cousins and extended family.
The family will receive friends Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019, from 6 to 8 p.m. at Kyger Funeral Home in Elkton.
Pastor Kyle Bomar will conduct a Celebration of Life service at 11 a.m. Friday, Nov. 22, 2019, at the Evangelical United Methodist Church in Elkton. Burial will be private at Elk Run Cemetery.
Memorial gifts may be made to the Evangelical United Methodist Church Missions, c/o Evangelical United Methodist Church, 513 Spotswood Ave., Elkton, VA 22827.
Online condolences may be shared by visiting www.kygers.com.
