Daniel L. Carter
Daniel L. “Boone” Carter, 79, of Harrisonburg, departed this life on Friday, May 29, 2020. He was born Dec. 7, 1940, in Harrisonburg, and was a son of the late Lennis C. and Hilda V. Jones Carter.
He was preceded in death by four brothers, Earl Lee, Melvin, Gene and Gary, and two sisters, Delores H. Jones and Linda Murphy.
Danny is survived by a sister, Adrian Carter of Richmond; a niece; two nephews; a host of other relatives and a special cousin, Ronnie Madden.
Danny was a graduate of Lucy F. Simms School in Harrisonburg and was a veteran having served in the U.S. Army during Vietnam.
Honoring his wishes there will be no formal service and burial will be private.
Memorial contributions may be made to Wounded Warrior Project, P.O. Box 758516, Topeka, KS 66675-8516 or online at www.woundedwarriorproject.org.
Lindsey Funeral Home in Harrisonburg is handling arrangements and condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.lindseyharrisonburg.com.
