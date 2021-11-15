Danny Wayne Blake, 78, of Timberville, died Nov. 12, 2021 at his home. He was born Jan. 27, 1943, in Prosperity, W.Va., and was a son of the late Dennis and Edra Mckinney Blake Jr.
Danny was a truck driver for George’s Poultry. He enjoyed restoring old cars, NASCAR, going to car shows and football. He was a U.S. Army Veteran.
He is survived by two sons, Larry W. Blake and wife, Mendy, of Clendenin, W.Va., and Lesley D. Blake and wife, Simone, of Dublin, Ohio; four siblings, Larry Blake and wife, Jackie, of Milton, Fla., Reta Walker of Port Orange, Fla., June Stevens and husband, Jerry, of Cameron, N.C., and Debbie Estep of Salem, Va.; grandchildren, Killian Blake, Sarah Blake, Sofy Rucker, Alevya Rucker, Cade Blake, Reese Blake, Giulia Blake, Andrew Blake, Landon Blake, Emilie Blake and Ryan Bobadilla; his fur baby, Jake; numerous nieces and nephews; his girlfriend of 10 years, Diane Deavers of Timberville; and a special friend, Lois Harrison Dekotch of Mentor, Ohio.
The family wishes to extend a special thanks to caregivers, Flo, Paislie, Patsy and hospice nurses, Emily, Vickie and the entire hospice team.
His body will be cremated and a memorial service will take place in Beckley, W.Va.
Friends may visit and sign a guestbook from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Friday at Grandle Funeral Home in Broadway, where the family will be present from 5 to 7 p.m.
Memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.grandlefuneralhome.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.