Darrel Ervin Hensley, 67, of McGaheysville, passed away Thursday, Sept. 30, 2021, at Sentara RMH.
Born in Harrisonburg on Aug. 22, 1954, he was a son of the late Jesse and Ann Oscar Hensley. He was also preceded in death by a brother, Delmar Oscar, and a son-in-law, Simon Hild.
Mr. Hensley served his country as a U.S. Army Airborne Ranger and was a longtime employee of James Madison University in the landscaping and maintenance departments. He had a lifelong career as a heavy equipment operator. He loved sitting on his front porch, camping, swap meets and riding his Harley motorcycle.
On March 16, 1997, he married Carey “Kolo” Hensley, who survives. In addition to his wife, he is survived by his sons, Eric Hensley and his wife, Myra, of McGaheysville and Brian Hensley and his fiancée, Tami, of Kentucky; a daughter, Jessica Hensley Hild of Michigan; two brothers, Kenneth L. Hensley and his wife, Donna, of North Carolina and Terry Hensley of McGaheysville; a sister, Sherry Ann Hensley of McGaheysville; a sister-in-law, Debbie Oscar of Virginia; nine grandchildren; six great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.
A Celebration of Life will be announced at kygers.com at a future date when arranged.
The family requests that memorial donations be made to the Emily Couric Cancer Center at the University of Virginia, Charlottesville, Va.
Condolences may be shared at kygers.com.
