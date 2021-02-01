Darrell Wayne Delawder, 72, of Mathias, W.Va., passed away at Sentara RMH Medical Center on Jan. 29, 2021. He was born Aug. 12, 1948, in Harrisonburg to the late Albert Frank and Pearlie Marie Kohne Delawder.
Before retiring, he was a welder at Walker Manufacturing in Harrisonburg. He was a member of the Mountain View Church of the Brethren and VFW Post 7780 in Mathias. He was an Army Veteran of the Vietnam War.
On June 23, 1973, he married the former Karen See, who survives.
Also surviving are three brothers, Glen Delawder and girlfriend, Kim Henderson, of Shenandoah, Merlin and Patsy Delawder of Mathias, W.Va., and Bobby Delawder of Blaine, Tenn.; and one sister, Connie Delawder of Timberville.
A brother, Donald Delawder, preceded him in death.
Pastors Olin Bailey and Landes Dove will conduct a graveside service Wednesday at 2 p.m. at Cedar Hill Cemetery in Mathias, W.Va.
Friends may call the Grandle Funeral Home to view and sign the register book 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday and Tuesday.
Online condolences may be left for the family at www.grandlefuneralhome.com.
