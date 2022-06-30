David B. Nichols
David Bobby Nichols, 80, of Luray, died Tuesday, June 28, 2022, at Page Memorial Hospital.
He was born Dec. 1, 1941, in Luray and was a son of the late David Wesley Nichols and Pearl Stoneberger Nichols.
Mr. Nichols was a veteran of the United States Army, retiring as a staff sergeant with 21 years of service. He was a member of the Mount Carmel Regular Baptist Church.
On April 20, 1962, he married Jane Elizabeth Nichols, who died Feb. 8, 2021.
He is survived by three sons, Robert Todd Nichols of Luray, John David Nichols of Linden, and David Wayne Alger, also of Luray; a sister, Janice McKnight of Luray; four brothers, Wayne and Jerry Nichols, both of Luray, Lewis Nichols of Shenandoah, and Tommy Nichols of Mount Jackson; eight grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren.
A funeral service will be conducted at 10 a.m. Saturday, July 2, at the Mount Carmel Regular Baptist Church by Pastor Brian Hasse and Pastor Mike Nichols. Burial will be in Evergreen Memorial Gardens in Luray.
The family will receive friends from 6-8 p.m. Friday, July 1, at the church.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Mount Carmel Regular Baptist Church Mission Fund.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.