David Eugene Baber
David Eugene Baber, 68, of Dayton, passed away Monday, Feb. 1, 2021, at his home.
He was born April 5, 1952, in Waynesboro, Va., and was the son of the late Walter Edward and Viola Mae Robertson Baber.
Mr. Baber was a United State Army Veteran and served our country during the Vietnam War. Dave previously worked in masonry and was most recently employed in transportation, where he was known as “Cowboy,” driving for ABC Cab Company. In his spare time, Dave enjoyed being outside, mowing the lawn, and tending to the garden.
He is survived by his loving companion, Vickie Mowbray; daughter, Contessa Hedrick and husband, Josh; brother, Dickie Baber; and three grandchildren, Harley, Hunter and Briar Hedrick. Also surviving are two children, whom he helped raise, Tracy Campbell and husband, David, and their children, Tanessa Ralston, Hayden Michael and Alyssa Campbell, and Holly Simmons and husband, Travis, and their children, Haley Layman, and Kendell Simmons. He is also survived by his extended family (Vickie’s sons), Brandon Mowbray and Wayne Mowbray Jr. and wife, Karen, and their children, Trevor and McKenna Mowbray.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Tommy Baber, and sisters, Brenda Leavell and Hilda Lam.
A memorial service will be conducted at 6 p.m. Friday, Feb. 5, 2021, at Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg with Pastor Kathleen Michael officiating. Facial covering and social distancing will be required for the health of others.
Condolences may be shared at kygers.com.
