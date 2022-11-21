David L. Hoover, 86, of New Market, passed away peacefully on Friday, Nov. 18, 2022, at Sentara RMH in Harrisonburg, Va.
Mr. Hoover was born May 21, 1936, in Harrisonburg, Va., and was a son of the late Maynard Earl and Miriam Driver Miller Hoover.
He was a 1955 graduate of Broadway High school. He was a veteran of the United States Army and was an over-the-road truck driver of 40 years. He was a member of Mt. Carmel United Brethren In Christ Church of Fulks Run.
He is survived by his partner of 42 years, Nancy Taylor; daughter, Stephanie Branner of Broadway; son, D.L. Hoover and companion, Michelle Sponaugle of Rockingham; granddaughter, Amber (Johnny) Mauck of New Market; grandson, Daniel (Jessica) Hoover of Mount Jackson; great-granddaughters, Maddilynn and Emilie Stover of New Market, Isabelle Warble of Mount Jackson; sister, Sara Hoover Maxwell of N. Fort Myers, Fla.; brother, Maynard E. Hoover Jr. of Cora, Wyo.; and extended family, Angie and Max Dunlap of New Market, Cody Shifflett, Breanna McCafferty, and Wyatt Shifflett.
At his request, the body was cremated and all services will be held privately.
The family wishes to thank the staff of Life Care Center of New Market, the Sentara RMH Critical Care Unit, Palliative Care, and 4 East.
Online condolences may be made to the family by visiting www.mcmullenfh.com.
McMullen Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
